Editorial: The questions the JLARC report didn't ask about Southside and Southwest

The JLARC report says that instead of focusing on “megasites,” the tobacco commission should focus on bringing smaller industrial parks across Southside and Southwest up to “business-ready” status. That’s a worthy policy debate. However, JLARC describes those “smaller” sites as 100 to 500 acres. That exactly describes five of the nine so-called “megasites” so the real question then is those final, bigger four — in Greensville County, Henry County, Pittsylvania County and Sussex County. (It also describes a business park that hasn’t gotten tobacco commission funding, Summit View in Franklin County).

It seems to us that the big question JLARC dances around — but never asks — is the most uncomfortable of all: Is there anything that can be done to build a new economy in Southside and Southwest? Or are those regions simply too rural — with workforces too unskilled — to fit into the modern economy? We sure hope the answer there is “no” but when we look at some of the statistics that JLARC marshals the question does seem to present itself. This isn’t just a question for Southside and Southwest; it’s a question for rural areas anywhere. Georgetown University’s Center on Education and Workforce said earlier this year that 70% of all jobs now require something more than a high school diploma — up from 59% in 2010. That’s not a happy trendline for rural America. However, it’s also the easiest trendline to change. (Notice we say “easiest,” not “easy.”) We can’t quickly grow the population near those megasites, or build commercial airports. But we can, over time, raise the skill level of the workforce. That means we need a figure out how to get an awful lot of adults to go back to school — one reason that even some conservative states are now embracing what is commonly called “free community college.” That’s not socialism; that’s just what capitalism now requires.