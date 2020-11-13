Editorial: The rural-urban split grows

This year, we saw 116 localities where one candidate hit 60% or more — five times the number from that bicentennial year. We’re now in an environment where nearly nine of 10 localities in the state are being won by landslide margins. In 1976, we had just one county that saw a candidate hit 70% of more. This year we had 38. Then we had no locality where someone hit 80%. Four years ago, we had four. This year we had 17.

This does not bode well. How do we govern a state — or for that matter a country — where so many communities are so uniform in their thinking, yet so disconnected from their fellow citizens in other communities? We are becoming strangers to one another, and it’s always easy to demonize the stranger as some scary “other.”

The fault line that now runs through American society is appears geographical, but it’s really more accurate to say that it’s class-based and culture-based. We saw four years ago that the best marker of how someone voted was educational attainment — those with more tended to vote Democratic, those with less (at least among white voters) tended to vote Republican. Trump made in-roads among some Black and Hispanic voters, which shocked some Democrats, but they shouldn’t have been: We’re seeing a realignment. Once Democrats were considered the party of the working class and Republicans were considered the party of the rich. Now Democrats have become the party of an educated elite while Republicans are evolving into a more populist party with working-class sensibilities. There are exceptions, of course — labor unions that endorse Democrats, certain business interests that back Republicans — but those exceptions may find themselves more and more at odds with the base of their own parties.