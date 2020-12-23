Editorial: Three lumps of coal

Furthermore, the root of Virginia’s school disparity is baked into the state constitution, because it doesn’t require schools to be equal — something explicitly spelled out in a 1994 state Supreme Court ruling. Stanley introduced a constitutional amendment last year to fix that and it also got deep-sixed. Can we take McAuliffe — or any candidate claiming to be an education candidate — seriously if they’re not embracing a rewrite of that constitutionally backed disparity?

2. Why have so few from Southside — and no one from Southwest Virginia — applied for the redistricting commission? In November, voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that takes the power of redistricting away from the majority party in the General Assembly (currently Democrats) and hands it to a commission composed of equal numbers of legislators (themselves equally divided by party) and “citizens” who are supposed to be free of political taint. Those citizens will be picked by a panel of retired judges. But first, there’s an application process. The Virginia Public Access Project reported last week that 88 people so far had applied — the deadline is Dec. 28 — but not a single one of those is from west of Wythe County. And only six from Southside. We had editorialized earlier that the commission shouldn’t be considered fully representative of Virginia unless it had members from Southside and Southwest.