Editorial: We've never liked wearing masks

The city with the most successful record at getting people to wear masks was San Francisco. There, “the wearing of a mask immediately became of a symbol of wartime patriotism.” The Red Cross put up posters declaring “the man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker.” Some took the order so seriously they passed up gauze masks in favor of “fearsome looking machines like extended muzzles” — early versions of gas masks. Despite all of San Francisco’s patriotic fervor, there were still those who wouldn’t comply — and got arrested. The chief of police warned that he was running out of jail cells in which to put the violators. Judges worked nights and even Sundays to deal with the docket of mask law violators. By then, more than 1,000 people in San Francisco had died from the flu, but that didn’t seem to matter — some people just didn’t like being told to wear a mask. The city thought the worst was over, and tried re-opening its entertainment district. A full house jammed in to see a boxing match. A police photographer showed up and documented just how many people weren’t wearing masks — including the mayor. Confronted by the police chief, the mayor had to fork over a $50 fine. And keep in mind that San Francisco is remembered as the place that was most successful in getting people to adhere to the mask order. Eventually, the order was lifted — a whistle blew at noon on the appointed day and a joyous celebration broke out. Masks were flung in the air like mortarboards at a graduation. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the sidewalks and runnels were strewn with the relics of a torturous month.” (A runnel is a wonderful old word for a small stream or, perhaps, not so wonderfully, an open-air sewer channel). San Francisco is also remembered as a place that lifted its restrictions too soon. About two weeks after the mask order was lifted, the flu came back — hard. The mask order came back, too; so did the protests. This time there was a group called The Anti-Mask League; one of their meetings drew 2,000 people. So much for social distancing. The mask order stayed in place, though — for nearly three months.