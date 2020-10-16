Editorial: What if names and statues only lasted for 20 years?

Names, though, are easily changed (just look at how often sports stadiums change their names as sponsors change) and statues can be moved (as we’re seeing now).

Yes, the whole idea of naming something after someone important is to make sure their legacy endures, but does it really?

Here’s a case in point: How many people in Bedford County today really take time to think about the historical figure their county was named after — John Russell, the Fourth Duke of Bedford? None, we bet. But here are some things about Russell that you may find interesting: Russell was politically important for the Whigs in Great Britain in the 1700s, but he also got fired from the cabinet because he was considered a lazy dodger who spent too much time at his country estate playing cricket and shooting pheasants.

A historical account published by the Royal Irish Academy says that Bedford was considered “haughty, imperious and insolent in his general demeanor, hasty in forming his resolutions and generally injudicious in the execution of them. He possessed very exalted ideas of his rank and no very humble ones of his abilities. The great object of his life was popularity; and he never obtained it for an hour.”