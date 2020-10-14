Editorial: What the decline of the Monarch butterfly tells us (and what you can do about it)

In human terms — where a generation is typically measured at 25 years rather than a lifetime — that would be about 650 years. What would we think of a government that, presented with a problem in 1370 — when Edward III ruled over England, Europeans knew nothing of North America and the wealthiest nation on the planet might have been the Mali empire in Africa — finally announced in 2020 what it would do?

We appear to have 85% fewer Monarch butterflies than we did just two decades or so ago. On the West Coast, their numbers are down 97% from the 1980s — a point considered near-extinction level. The numbers east of the Rockies — the bulk of the population — aren’t quite as bad, but are still not good. Their numbers bottomed out in 2014 — the year that environmental groups formally petitioned the government — and rebounded some in the years that followed, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. In early 2019, scientists were cheered by reports that the Monarch population was up 144% from the year before. Earlier this year, though, the World Wildlife Fund grimly announced another downturn. The number of butterflies that overwintered in Mexico were down by 53% from the year before, so a little more than half those gains were wiped out. Those up-and-down numbers can be confusing, much like the stock market. Here’s the overall trend that matters: The current numbers are a little higher than 2014, but 15% of what they were in 1997, according to the Monarch Joint Venture project.