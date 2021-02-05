Editorial: What's behind Virginia's meteoric rise in the vaccine rankings?

The point of all this: We can no longer say that Virginia is doing one of the worst jobs in the country of administering vaccines. On the contrary, the data shows we’re actually doing one of the best jobs in the country — particularly for a state our size. The states closest to us in population are New Jersey and Washington, which rank 16th and 30th respectively. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee was so upset with his state’s vaccine rollout that he called in executives from one of the state’s top companies for advice on logistics — Starbucks. Clearly Virginia is not alone in having to figure out these problems.

We can, of course, still say that the whole process of distribution is still too slow. There aren’t enough doses available yet — that’s not the fault of any politician but simply a factor of pharmaceutical companies having to ramp up a brand new production process. The process is also confusing and controversial. There are certainly difficulties with how appointments get scheduled. The MIT Technology Review recently published a scathing report on the software system that the Centers of Disease Control wants states to use. The article said that the design of the Vaccine Administration Management System was awarded on a no-bid contract and, not to be too technical about, simply doesn’t work very well. “Clinic workers in Connecticut, Virginia, and other states say the system is notorious for randomly canceled appointments, unreliable registration, and problems that lock staff out of the dashboard they’re supposed to use to log records,” the Technology Review writes. Virginia, to its credit, is now moving away from that system but that also means having to set up something else from scratch. Florida has gotten so frustrated that it’s been scheduling appointments through Eventbrite, a site that people might normally use to invite guests to your cousin’s bridal shower. The controversies come from who gets prioritized — should prisoners get prioritized over law-abiding citizens simply because they’re in congregate settings where the virus spreads rapidly? Your opinion on that might vary depending on whether you have a family member serving time. The fact that so much of the appointment process is run online makes it more difficult for older people, who may not be online or aren’t particularly tech-savvy.