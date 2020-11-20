Editorial: Why doesn't Virginia like green bean casseroles?

Earlier this year, Todd Pillion, a Republican state legislator from Abingdon, warned against a Democratic takeover of the General Assembly this way: “We are one vote, one election, and one bill away from being New York and California.” That was meant to sound scary. If you’re politically right of center, it sure is. But here’s the thing: New York made the Top 20 list, too. That’s right, California and New York both like green bean casserole better than Virginia does. Something is wrong here. Terribly wrong. Green bean casserole is supposed to be the one thing that unites us. And for some it does. What else puts Mississippi (10th place) and California together on the same list? It sure isn’t politics. But green bean casserole rises above politics. Green bean casserole is the perfect unifier in these troubled times. Turkey’s a problem for vegetarians and vegans. But you can make a vegan green bean casserole and, honestly, nobody would know the difference. Everybody’s happy!

So why isn’t Virginia in the Top 20 here? After all, the essential ingredient here is the green bean — or, as grandma used to call it, the snap bean. We spend our summers lovingly tending our tomatoes, but what’s usually off to the side of our garden? Green beans. Why have we Virginians forsaken our roots?