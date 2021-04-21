Editorial: Will Franklin County have a marijuana retail store? Here are the odds.

Virginia is in the process of legalizing marijuana, something that would have been unthinkable in 1971 or, for some, even 2021. It’s happening, though. Starting July 1 you can legally plant four marijuana plants for your personal use (some restrictions apply), and Virginia will legalize a retail market for marijuana in 2024.

Consumer advice for future marijuana gardeners: The website Grow Weed Easy says it takes three to five months to grow marijuana (rest assured we had to look this up; this is not knowledge we are personally acquainted with). That means if you plant some seeds on July 1, you might have your own personal crop before the first frost in autumn. Question: Which county fair will be the first to offer a blue ribbon for marijuana-growing?

This is all rather mind-boggling, even if you haven’t had a toke. The politics of pot have changed quite dramatically. In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize the recreational use of cannabis (the scientific term that some prefer). Now 17 states have either done so or, like Virginia, are in the process of doing so. That’s a rate of change that’s faster than another social change we’ve seen — same-sex marriage. The difference is that same-sex marriage saw some strong pushback from the right, while marijuana has been legalized even in some conservative states.