Kids need to return to school, but safely

Parents of school-age children have been wrestling with the choice of keeping their kids at home or sending them back to school as public schools and higher education institutions nationwide are opening their doors again. That return to normalcy might be just what parents and kids need, but at what cost?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted information on what parents of K-12 students should consider when deciding whether their children should return to school.
“While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, it is important to understand potential risks and how to adopt different types of prevention measures when resuming activities, including returning to school,” the website stated.
Nothing, other than staying home, is foolproof; however, experts warn that children with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of severe illness should they contract COVID-19. “Severe illness means that they may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even die,” the CDC website stated.
The Franklin County School Board voted 6 to 2 last week to require temperature checks of each of its students every day at every school starting Sept. 8.
“I would feel more comfortable if we did put it into place,” replied Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue, who made the motion for temperature checks.
Arlet Greer of the Blackwater District, who, along with Boone District representative Donna Cosmato, voted against the measure, argued that temperature checks would be taxing to staff and would be meaningless for students who were asymptomatic.
While this might be true, wouldn’t having each student’s temperature checked at least give parents some peace of mind? It’s understandable that nothing is guaranteed, but by doing this, along with having students wear masks and social distancing, it’s at least a good start.
Parents who want to see their children return to school should be advocating for mask-wearing, regular hand washing and social distancing with their children at home to set the precedent for what to expect while at school.
Now if college-age students could also abide by these measures, too, COVID-19 might be a thing of the past sooner rather than later. Around our region, colleges and universities have been scrambling as positive cases have spiked just as students returned to campus and classes resumed. Last week, Roanoke College in Salem had to change its schedule to online only after 15 students tested positive for the virus. This comes as many students are participating in off-campus social gatherings while not following the mask or social distancing guidelines.
Nearby in Franklin County, Ferrum College has launched a Stronger Together web page that includes regular communications to students about ways to stay healthy on campus and a weekly COVID-19 dashboard. Ferrum’s President David Johns should be commended for his robust social media campaign highlighting social distancing and wearing masks on campus as he regularly posts photos of students with the message: “Mask Up, Panthers!”
The only way forward during this uncertain time, experts say, is to continue wearing a mask and social distancing. Let’s hope the numbers of positive cases will go down instead of up as the school year begins.
