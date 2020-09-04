This is the first of a two-part editorial. See the Sept. 9 edition of The Franklin News Post for part two.
Labor Day isn’t what it used to be. The holiday began in the 1880s as a symbolic manifestation of the organized labor movement. Unions, though, have been in decline for more than six decades. They reached their peak in 1954 when 34.8% of all wage and salary workers in the U.S. belonged to a union, according to the Congressional Research Service. Now that figure is down to 10.3%. In Virginia, the figure is just 4%. Texas has the same percentage; only two others are lower — North Carolina and South Carolina at 2.3% and 2.2%.
To be absolutely true to the original intent of the holiday, we wouldn’t celebrate Labor Day between the Potomac River and Myrtle Beach.
Labor Day used to mark the unofficial end of summer. In some ways, it still does, although in this Year of the Pandemic, all the things we know as summer effectively got canceled. Labor Day long ago ceased to be a hard-and-fast marker between the seasons. The end of summer and the start of school the next day? In most places, that’s a relic of the past. Many school districts now start back in August, at least in a normal year.
Labor Day used to be a dividing line for sports seasons. Again, this pandemic year is abnormal but in recent years we’ve seen the first college football games creep into late August.
Labor Day used to be the last day on which it was acceptable to wear white, or seersucker. Does anyone still pay attention to that anymore?
Labor Day used to mark the start of the fall campaign season. How quaint. The 2020 campaign is unusual in many ways but not this one: The general election campaign effectively began the day that Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee back in March.
In Virginia, it used to be the tradition that statewide candidates from both parties always gathered in Buena Vista for a day of parades and speeches. Those traditions have fallen victim to the state’s changing demographics and political realignments. Buena Vista used to be a Democratic bastion; now it’s not. Some Democrats still make a point of showing up in Buena Vista on Labor Day for a breakfast event but have ditched the parades so they spend time in more populous parts of the state that are more likely to vote their way. The tradition of statewide candidates from both parties sitting side by side under a picnic shelter in Buena Vista, waiting their turn to speechify, is now largely gone.
So what is Labor Day now?
If nothing else, it’s a chance for a history lesson. Most countries celebrate their version of Labor Day on May 1, not the first Monday of September. Our September observance of Labor Day is an example of how the United States is at odds with the rest of the world — from the way we measure things to the way we’ve responded to the COVID-19 virus.
