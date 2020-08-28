Programs work to get money to those in need

Both Franklin County and the Town of Rocky Mount recently launched programs to get CARES Act funds into the hands of those in need — sort of.
Rocky Mount’s program specifically does not give money to people but pays the owed party instead. The Supplemental Assistance Funding for Emergencies program aims to help residents who have lost a job, been laid off or experienced a reduction in hours because of the pandemic.
The program aims to assist those in need with expenses for food, rent/mortgage, child care, utilities or transportation. SAFE will be conducted by Helping Hands, and the funds will come from the $828,000 the town received from Franklin County’s share of the CARES Act funds.
SAFE also helps provide funding to individuals and families who do not meet requirements for federal or state benefits programs.
Similarly, the county also launched The Franklin County Safety Net Program, which the Department of Social Services, Solutions That Empower People (STEP) Inc. and the United Way are all partners in.
Funds for both programs are available on a first-come, first-served basis and both programs require applicants to have experienced a furlough, a reduction in hours or been laid-off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our neighbors are suffering after losing their jobs or having their hours cut. We know that securing basic needs is critical to family financial stability and our community’s overall recovery,” said Pamela Chitwood of United Way of Roanoke Valley.
The county set aside $300,000 of the county’s $3.9 million in CARES Act funds for its program and the Town of Rocky Mount earmarked $165,000 for its program.
Both the county and town allotted CARES Act funds for other COVID-19 related expenditures including their respective small business grant programs which aided locally-owned businesses that were affected by the pandemic.
Rocky Mount granted 38 businesses $5,000 each in funding, utilizing $190,000 of the town’s share of CARES Act funds. Funds from Reset Rocky Mount can be used for marketing, rent, mortgage or utility payments from April to September, inventory needed to restart business or compensation costs associated with training, re-hiring or hiring new employees.
Franklin County cut more than $377,000 in checks for its Small Business Recovery Grant program so far and the Board of Supervisors approved a second round of business grants during its Aug. 18 meeting.
Other CARES Act funds for the county were earmarked for broadband internet deployment and public safety equipment. Rocky Mount has earmarked other CARES Act funds for hazard pay for its public safety employees, personal protection equipment, restroom replacement at two Town parks for sanitation purposes, as well as reimbursing programs it already instituted such as the purchase of the fencing for the Harvester Outdoors concerts, farmers’ market microgrants and the Rocky Mount Cares dinner program during which the town partnered with local restaurants to provide meals for those in need during the pandemic.
While the CARES Act funds are limited in use, it is good to see some of the money go back to those in need.
