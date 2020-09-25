Questions for the presidential debate

2. Demographics. Demographics, the saying goes, is destiny, which makes it odd why there’s so little discussion of this topic. We argue about some ancillary issues — immigration, Social Security — while missing the big picture. Here are some numbers the presidential candidates ought to be forced to address. In 1950, there were 16.5 workers paying into Social Security to support one beneficiary. By 2018, there were just 2.8 workers paying to support one beneficiary. That’s why your Social Security taxes are so high — and why many workers worry they’ll never get any benefits, because each year that worker-to-beneficiary ratio gets smaller. To guarantee those benefits, we need more younger workers paying into the system.

However, the nation’s fertility rate is dropping. The number of babies born in the U.S. last year was the lowest since 1985, according to federal report issued earlier this year. Demographers will tell you that the “replacement rate” for each generation is 2.1 babies born to each woman during her lifetime. The rate is currently 1.705. You don’t have to be a math expert to see that these numbers don’t work out well. This is why older Americans — the whitest age cohort — have a vested interest in seeing more immigration, not less. Their Social Security and other benefits depend on it. Trump has done his best to reduce immigration, even though that hurts the age cohort that supported him most enthusiastically four years ago. When Democrats talk about immigration, they often do so in social justice terms. That’s nice, but misses the math.