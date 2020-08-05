Stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask

This message might be getting old to some, but it’s obviously not getting through to others — wearing a mask can protect you and everyone around you against possibly contracting the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. It’s not a political ideology as much as it’s a scientific one.
Despite being told early on that wearing a mask wasn’t necessary, science now tells us that wearing one will help stop the spread of COVID-19 — in addition to social distancing, staying away from crowds and washing our hands.
So when science educator Bill Nye, also known as the Science Guy, posted a video on TikTok to make a point about the efficacy of wearing masks in mid-July, he made headlines. Nye tried to blow out a candle using various types of masks. In one test, he used a knitted scarf, which easily extinguished the flame. In another trial, he wore a layered cotton mask that prevented the flame from going out.
What’s the point? To show that if you can’t blow out a flame, the mask is working against spreading particles from escaping your mouth when you sneeze, cough or talk.
Which mask works best? First and foremost, masks that fit snugly on the face are most effective, experts say.
Also, masks that are 100% cotton or those with a high thread count performed best in tests, according to Abraar Karan, a physician at Harvard Medical School. “In short, you want a mask that fits you well, and that has cotton with high yarn counts and possibly with multiple layers, which many masks today do offer,” Karan told NPR recently.
In a study published July 24 in Thorax, a respiratory medicine journal that publishes clinical and experimental research articles, a multi-layered cotton mask is more effective at preventing moisture from escaping a person’s mouth when speaking, coughing and sneezing.
“To provide visual evidence of the efficacy of face coverings we used a tailored LED lighting system (GS Vitec MultiLED PT) along with a high-speed camera (nac MEMRECAM HX-7s) to capture the light scattered by droplets and aerosols expelled during speaking, coughing and sneezing while wearing different types of masks,” according to the study description in Thorax.
The results concluded that as little as a single layer cloth over the mouth and nose reduced droplet spread; however, a double-layer covering worked best when surgical masks, which were preferred, weren’t available.
“Several other factors determine the efficacy of cloth masks, such as type of material, the number of layers, the arrangement of different layers and the frequency of washing,” the study concluded.
The bottom line is this: To ensure we can keep our infection rates low and reduce the spread of this virus, wear a mask. Parents want to see their children return safely to school, and businesses want to remain open; however, those who refuse to wear a mask are putting all this in jeopardy.
“The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure. But the main reason why we want you to wear a mask is to protect me, from you, and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system,” Nye said in the video. “Everybody, this is literally a matter of life or death … so when you’re out in public, please, wear a mask!”
