Students must follow guidance for safe return to school

If the novel coronavirus has taught us anything about this year, it’s that we should be flexible. If you’re a box-checker or a list-maker, chances are COVID-19 is making you crazy with worry about what will happen in the future. By nature, many of us are planners. Perfect execution of events must be orderly, tidy and without surprises.
If you’re a member of the Franklin County School Board, making a potentially life-altering decision about whether to open school or not open school must, at best, be nerve-wracking. It’s one thing to put one’s own life in danger, but it’s a completely different ballgame when you’re considering the lives of thousands of public schoolchildren around the county.
Suffice it to say that the school board passing the most recent school opening scenario after shooting down several other options was obviously no easy feat. In the end, the board voted last Monday to return students to classes two days a week for in-person learning with three days of virtual learning starting Sept. 8.
“This means that half of our students will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half will attend on Thursday and Friday,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Church wrote in an email to parents Aug. 4. “I understand that our parents and community have questions about operations, procedures and safety protocols.”
If the hallways of Franklin County High School look anything like the photo taken at North Pauling High School in Dallas, Georgia on its first day back to school last week, parents will definitely have questions about safety protocols. The image that went viral on social media showed a crowded hall full of students with only a few of them wearing masks. Since that photo was taken, the Associated Press has reported that nine students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
In the email to parents, Church went on to say that families would be receiving specific procedures and instructions by mail about the opening of schools and those safety protocols. It’s going to be incumbent upon these families to review all the materials and be aware of what’s happening at their children’s schools. Additionally, these students are looking to their parents to role-model the safe behavior that will be expected of students when they return to school. Jeff Worley, the school board member representing the Rocky Mount District, said as much in the meeting last Monday.
“It is important, and it has been impressed upon the importance of students being in school, but we need to set standards … we will need the community’s help in asking them to wear masks,” Worley said, explaining that so many people in the community refuse to wear them.
One aspect of their return to school is that wearing face coverings will be mandatory. The school board even voted to add the requirement to the dress code.
Try and put all the safety plans in place that you can or want and teenagers can wreck them in a hot minute. We can only hope that, along with wearing masks, students will understand and respect the other aspects of avoiding becoming infected with COVID-19: social distancing and regular hand washing. And that their parents follow these three safety protocols, too.
