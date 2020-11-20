 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Kitten Rocky, domestic short hair

Kitten Rocky and his buddy, Apollo, are a bonded pair of male kittens. They need to be adopted together. Kitten Rocky is a sweet boy who is a gorgeous charcoal gray color. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Apollo, domestic medium hairApollo is a handsome kitty with soft gray and white fur. He has the cutest pink nose and tufts of fur spurting from his ears. He and his buddy Kitten Rocky will need to be adopted together. Apollo has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

