Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Ariel, hound mix

Ariel is a beautiful girl with brindle-colored markings and a tail that never stops wagging. It’s possible she is mixed with Cane Corse, an Italian breed of mastiff. She came to the adoption center earlier this month, but is hoping her stay is short and she can find a forever family soon. She is 3 years old and loves to take walks. She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

