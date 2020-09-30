Furry Friends of Franklin County

Ariel, hound mix
Ariel is a beautiful girl with brindle-colored markings and a tail that never stops wagging. It’s possible she is mixed with Cane Corse, an Italian breed of mastiff. She came to the adoption center earlier this month, but is hoping her stay is short and she can find a forever family soon. She is 3 years old and loves to take walks. She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!