Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Elsa, Siamese 

Elsa is a funny loving little kitten who loves to play with her friends. She also is quite easy going and relaxed. She enjoys other cats and children, too. Elsa has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Linny, pitbull terrier mix

Linny is a 2-year-old boy who has the cutest facial expressions. He weighs about 50 pounds and came from a neighboring shelter. He would prefer a home without cats but doesn't mind the company of other dogs. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

