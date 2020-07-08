Gaia, pit bull terrier
Gaia is a big, goofball who is nothing but slobbery love. He is about 5 years old and weighs 50 pounds. He's working on his manners around other dogs but he is a people-pleaser. He would love a family who would include him in all their activities. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Donald, domestic short hair
Donald is a debonair dude who is only about 2 years old. He's a playful fellow who enjoys the company of other cats and kittens. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
