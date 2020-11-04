 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

Broomhilda, domestic short hair

Broomhilda is a totally fun little kitten. She enjoys playing with toys, kitten friends and people. She would love to be adopted with another kitten to keep her occupied. Broomhilda has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Ava, pitbull mixAva is a fun-loving 2-year-old who weighs about 75 pounds. She was an owner surrender, and according to her previous owner, she is good with kids and other dogs, although it may take her just a bit to warm up to dogs. She is housebroken, crate-trained, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

