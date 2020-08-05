Furry Friends of Franklin County

Sprocket, domestic short hair
Sprocket is a fun-loving, fluff ball who is an orange and white tabby with little white boots on his paws. He loves to play with toys of all shapes and sizes and his kitten friends. Sprocket would love to be adopted with a friend so they can keep playing. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Valentino, rottweiler mix
At 7 years old and weighing in at 65 pounds, Valentino came to the adoption center from a neighboring shelter in April. He does well with other dogs around his size, but prefers a home without cats. He has medium energy and settles into a routine quickly. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
