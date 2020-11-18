 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Coven, domestic medium hair

Coven is a tuxedo (black and white) kitty who is about 2 years old. He’s a guy who doesn’t let much bother him and is happy to spend his days napping and just hanging out. Coven also gets along with other kitties. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Darly, mixed breed

Darly could possibly be short for “Darling,” which is exactly what she is! Her ears are what make this sweetheart so adorable. She’s just 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. She gets along with other dogs and has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

