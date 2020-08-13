Furry Friends of Franklin County

Boone, domestic short hair
Boone is a 2-year-old debonair dude. He is oftentimes overlooked because he's solid black, but actually black cats make the best companions and they bring good luck! Boone gets along with other cats and has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Ellie Mae, redbone coonhound
Ellie Mae is an older lady who has a lot of love to give a special someone! She is great around other dogs and is quite active. Ellie Mae has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She would make a great addition to any home and would love a fenced yard to roam in.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!