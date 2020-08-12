Furry Friends of Franklin County

Donald, hound mix
Donald found himself at the adoption center after being brought in as a stray. He's a big guy weighing in at about 60 pounds. Not much else is known about him other than he seems like a happy boy who enjoys the company of others. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Sushi, domestic short hair
Sushi has the prettiest, most distinctive little face. As a tortoiseshell girl, she's also sweet and lovable. At just 4 months old, she's quite playful, too. She gets along with other kittens and would love to go home with another playmate. Sushi has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
