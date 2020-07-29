Furry Friends of Franklin County

Jubal, border collie mix
Jubal came to the adoption center as a stray on July 18. He's 18 months old and weighs about 35 pounds so he's the perfect size for a family looking for a small- to medium-sized pup. He's got lots of energy and would love to be with his people on hikes. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Lizzie, domestic medium hair
Playtime is Lizzie's favorite time of day. As a young kitten, she is always on the move with her fuzzy toy mice. She also loves to chase after balls and to play with her kitten friends. Lizzie has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She'd love to be adopted with a friend.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
