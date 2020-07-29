Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Jubal, border collie mix

Jubal came to the adoption center as a stray on July 18. He's 18 months old and weighs about 35 pounds so he's the perfect size for a family looking for a small- to medium-sized pup. He's got lots of energy and would love to be with his people on hikes. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Lizzie, domestic medium hair

Playtime is Lizzie's favorite time of day. As a young kitten, she is always on the move with her fuzzy toy mice. She also loves to chase after balls and to play with her kitten friends. Lizzie has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She'd love to be adopted with a friend.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering a friend
Columns

Remembering a friend

During the last three years of writing this column, I’ve written first and foremost on behalf of the library. Sometimes I’ve added my opinions…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics