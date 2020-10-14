Furry Friends of Franklin County

Kentucky, domestic short hair

Kentucky is as beautiful as her name. She is a calico girl with pretty white, black and orange markings. She is a good girl who doesn't mind the company of other cats. She's also been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Rascal Flatts, Labrador retriever mix

Rascal is about 1-year-old and weighs 50 pounds. He came to the adoption center from a neighboring pound in early October. He has lots of spunk and energy and would do well with an active family. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.