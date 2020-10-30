Good: Edited version of Good's answers to our questions on the economy

Editor’s note: On Aug. 30, we published an editorial posting four questions for the candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat and pledged to run responses from the candidate. Democrat Cameron Webb responded Oct. 8. Republican Bob Good responds here. A longer version of his answers are online.
What role, if any, do you see yourself playing in building a new economy for Southside Virginia?
I have a business background with a degree in Business/Finance and an MBA, serving for 17 years in financial services and for 15 years with business owners and job creators as the chief fundraiser for Liberty University Athletics. On the Board of Supervisors in Campbell County, I supported investment in economic incentives, kept taxes low, and voted to approve every business relocation and expansion opportunity that came before the board resulting in millions of dollars in development and hundreds of new jobs. By enacting pro-growth, pro-jobs, and pro-development policies, revenue grew by $5 million over a three-year period without raising taxes. I will take this same philosophy to Washington and support policies that facilitate economic growth in Southside Virginia.
Have you read the report on the Southside economy from the GO Virginia economic development board?
The GO Virginia 2019 Region 3 Growth and Diversification Plan did a thorough job of identifying challenges, opportunities, and strategies for moving the region forward. It stated that communication channels and an understanding of the importance of regional cooperation is growing, as is the recognition of the Danville-based GO TEC program as a primary driver of the K-12 development of future talent and the regional workforce. The plan points to existing physical assets throughout the region that can be developed to stimulate the economy as well as adequate publicly controlled industrial real estate for potential businesses and employers. The need was recognized to develop middle-skilled talent that is in great demand by existing and potential employers. The plan cites continued development and expansion of rural broadband access as a priority.
Is there anything you’re proposing that would dramatically raise educational levels in Southside Virginia?
I support diminishing or eliminating the federal government’s involvement in education. The relatively meager funding provided to education from the federal government does not justify the mandates and top-down control from Washington. This would permit our schools to focus on core education as determined by state and local school leadership. Parents should be able to access public education options throughout their district. Parents who choose homeschooling or private schools should benefit from some financial relief in exchange for removing the local government responsibility of educating their children. Extra-curricular and athletic opportunities should be available to all children within the local district.
How would you reverse the region’s population decline?
Declining population in many rural communities is a challenge. Danville is connected to a contiguous seven-county belt that faces the greatest struggle with projected continued population decline in the next 10-20 years. This is primarily due to the perception of greater employment opportunity in metro areas. If easy quick-fix solutions existed, they would have already been enacted. A priority must be to continue the Trump economic policies that began to bring back manufacturing jobs. This district is well situated to be a strong center for the return of manufacturing.
As in Campbell County, local governments must invest in economic development and provide incentives for businesses to expand and relocate to their communities. Strategically executed, the dollars invested will be recouped in a reasonable period of time from taxes paid by businesses and new jobs created. Local governments with state and federal assistance must also invest in broadband, an absolute necessity to attract and retain younger workers/professionals and to facilitate telecommuting, telemedicine, and the connectivity required for general commerce and normal life activities. Public investment can bridge the “profit gap” for private providers in underserved areas where the economies of scale do not sufficiently provide the profit opportunity needed by the private sector. We must commit to developing skilled labor by growing opportunities to learn trades in both our secondary and higher education institutions. Combined with growing the number of students preparing to study STEM, this will provide the workforce needed by existing and potential new employers.
