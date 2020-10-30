Good: Edited version of Good's answers to our questions on the economy

Editor’s note: On Aug. 30, we published an editorial posting four questions for the candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat and pledged to run responses from the candidate. Democrat Cameron Webb responded Oct. 8. Republican Bob Good responds here. A longer version of his answers are online.

What role, if any, do you see yourself playing in building a new economy for Southside Virginia?

I have a business background with a degree in Business/Finance and an MBA, serving for 17 years in financial services and for 15 years with business owners and job creators as the chief fundraiser for Liberty University Athletics. On the Board of Supervisors in Campbell County, I supported investment in economic incentives, kept taxes low, and voted to approve every business relocation and expansion opportunity that came before the board resulting in millions of dollars in development and hundreds of new jobs. By enacting pro-growth, pro-jobs, and pro-development policies, revenue grew by $5 million over a three-year period without raising taxes. I will take this same philosophy to Washington and support policies that facilitate economic growth in Southside Virginia.

Have you read the report on the Southside economy from the GO Virginia economic development board?