Grapes of laughs – let mandate wither on the vine

“What did you get out of the machine for a snack before fourth period, Ethan?”

“I got a sausage biscuit, a pack of Pall Malls and a boiled egg.”

Cons:

Students would likely learn how to take muscadine grape juice, bag it up, store it in school toilet tanks to ferment and produce pruno, or prison wine. Then we’ve got drunken fourth-graders on the yard squaring off to settle beefs and such.

“I run things on this playground, Ethan, not you! Back off or I will shiv you with a No. 2 pencil.”

Loss of local control. One lawmaker who opposed the mandate, from the same party of the bill’s sponsor, said it’s a great idea to have juice in schools, but “not to force it,” according to the News & Observer.

Personally, I agree with that view. If local school boards, which answer to local voters, want to offer muscadine grape juice in schools, especially in communities were those grapes are grown, well, grab a jug and fill up Ethan’s cup.

But let’s not make everyone else drink the muscadine-flavored Kool-Aid.

Epilogue: The bill passed the state House 91-22 on second reading, and on a voice vote for third reading. It heads to the Senate.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist.