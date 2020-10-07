Horn: Time to remove the infestation

The Democrats are the Kumbaya Party, but now is not a kumbaya time. The GOP is the Unity Party, but it’s not a time that kind of unity either. Of the two, the latter is worse — far worse. Worse, because the unity of the GOP is in full and unflagging support Donald Trump … full stop.

In normal times, supporting the leader of one’s party is common. Parties exist to do things, and doing things requires a group effort. But there is also a greater duty than party, and that’s where the GOP has gone off the rails. A quick review of the GOP during the Nixon era shows how parties faced with internal misbehavior should react. It’s not that way now. Instead, this GOP has locked arms in full support of everything their leader does, no matter how repugnant and, more to the point, illegal. They have chosen obsequious compliance with clearly immoral, unethical and criminal behavior, and that can’t stand.

So given the situation of an entire party out of control, what should we do? Of course we should all vote, but this time no Republican should be spared. Yes, I know there are many Republicans that are honest and decent, but unfortunately they are now part of an organization that looks more like a criminal enterprise than a U.S. political party. To defeat the party in no uncertain terms requires the defeat of every GOP candidate. That may not be true in the future, but it is now.