Hugo: Market forces better than 'public option' for health care

It began as a poll-tested slogan repeated ad nauseum by those who want to subject us to a one-size-fits-all health insurance program controlled by the federal government, known as “Medicare for All.” When health care analysts, economists and other experts looked more closely at the proposal and Americans learned what Medicare for All would mean for them — higher taxes, longer wait times to see their doctors, reduced quality of care — they rejected it.

The newest iteration of the proposal is called the “public option.” Supporters of this proposal claim that it is a moderate alternative to Medicare for All. But here’s the thing: both are new, government-controlled health insurance systems. Both would require trillions of dollars in new federal spending. And both would pass their unaffordable costs on to working families.

The cost estimate for Medicare for All is roughly $32 trillion over the system’s first ten years. Economists across the political spectrum are in agreement that this would lead to substantial tax hikes for middle-class families.