It's time for a spiritual tuneup

Have you ever had any warning light moments in your life? They could be a marital separation, creditors blowing up your phone, or even a heart attack. These “warning light” moments in life indicate that there is a greater problem. Some folks will see the light and immediately find out what the problem is.

It has been said that if you survive your first heart attack you may live to be a very old person. It’s a wakeup call to a healthier lifestyle. In our spiritual life, the Holy Spirit will use these “warning light” moments to draw our attention to areas in need of a tuneup.

When the low tire light comes on we need to give attention to the direction we are heading. If you’ve ever been stranded with a flat tire, you know how important it is to pay attention to a low tire light.

The Bible teaches that “the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” (Psalm 37:23 KJV) The Lord wants to guide and direct our steps in life, if we will learn to follow and obey. There may be times when our steering mechanism needs a tuneup to keep us on the straight and narrow way.