Jury duty has its downside

Happy holidays. While I’m chugging eggnog, please enjoy this lightly edited column no one remembers from way back in 1995, complete with terribly outdated references to the O.J. Simpson trial. I’ll be back soon with new material, though it too will probably contain more outdated references.
***
After many years sitting in courtrooms reporting on the judicial process and chronicling the ins and outs of the American criminal justice system, I felt qualified to offer a loved one a bit of advice before her upcoming jury duty.
“As a citizen of this great nation, you have an obligation to go into that hall of justice and do whatever it takes to weasel out of jury duty,” I told her. “Tell the judge the voices in your head are distracting you or an embarrassing physical ailment makes it impossible for you to sit in any one spot for more than five minutes at a time. Just weasel out of it.”
“Weasel out?” she replied. “I’m not going to do that. It’s my civic responsibility to serve on a jury if called.”
To make her understand the many pitfalls of jury service, I offered a few fictional yet highly probable scenarios.
“Let’s say you’re picked to sit on the jury in the racketeering case involving infamous Mafia boss Enrico “The Toe” Marcotti, heir to the Barducci crime syndicate,” I said.
“Why do they call him ‘The Toe’?”
“Because he once cut off a guy’s toe and made a key ring out of it.”
“Why would he want a key ring made out of a guy’s toe?”
“Look, we’re getting off track,” I said. “Enrico the Toe is on trial. You hear the evidence. You find Enrico the Toe guilty. He jumps up and screams, ‘I swear on my mother’s eyes — I’ll get every one of you jurors!’ To escape the Barducci crime syndicate hit men, you have to change your name, undergo plastic surgery, move to Idaho and become a pig farmer.”
“Did you think this up all by yourself?”
“It could happen,” I assured her.
She was still not convinced that weaseling out of jury duty would be in her best interest, so I offered this second fictional yet highly probable scenario.
“Let’s say you’re picked to sit on the jury in a highly publicized murder case involving a former professional sports star known by his initials, something like R.J. or O.A. but nothing like O.J. since everyone knows he didn’t kill anyone, “ I said.
“Are you sure it’s not really O.J?” she said.
“It’s purely fictional,” I replied. “Now, because there are many technical aspects of the case, such as testing DNA, RNA and STP, the trial drags on for many, many months. Due to publicity, the jury is sequestered in a hotel all that time. You strike up a friendship with a fellow juror named Lars, who is a blonde, athletic dance instructor of Swedish descent. Time goes by, and you and Lars find yourselves becoming something more than friends. You eventually renounce your previous relationship and marry Lars and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars telling your story on TV talk shows. Heartbroken at losing his beloved to an athletic dance instructor of Swedish descent, you former significant other plunges headlong into a bottle of gin and begins a downward spiral, finally residing in a small cardboard box on skid row with a pet rat named Spike as his only companion.”
“OK,” she said. “Now what’s the down side to that?”
Despite my warnings, she fulfilled her civic responsibility. She did not try to weasel out of jury duty, and she was even selected to hear a case. Fortunately, it did not involve Enrico the Toe and no one named Lars was a fellow juror.
She was lucky — this time.
Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C., and a humor columnist.