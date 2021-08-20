Keep on praying

Every occupation comes with hazards. That includes ministry. There are plenty of pits one could fall down doing ministry. Most of them are sneaky. They creep up on you before you even know they are there. Prayer is one such possible casualty of ministry. Pastors and people in ministry are asked to pray for a lot of things. I cannot even begin to tell you how many intestines I have been asked to pray for. I have even been asked to pray for guinea pigs and football games. I do not mind praying for any of these things. I do not mind praying for them because I hope and trust that my prayers will make a difference in someone’s life.

However, the problem is that everything I pray for does not work out the way that I had hoped. Sometimes, I pray for the person who is very sick, and they do not recover. That is hard to watch. I started noticing one of my habits over the years. I made my prayers vaguer as time went on. I think it was a defense against all the prayers that God did not answer as I wanted them to be answered. If I just prayed for them by name, I would not be as disappointed in God when things did not go well for them. So, I ended up praying for things like, “God, I pray for Tom.”