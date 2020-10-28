Kilgore and Ehrhardt: The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission: Meeting Tomorrow’s Challenges

For over 20 years the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has been making investments in creating jobs and opportunity in Southern and Southwest Virginia – even as the global economy dealt the region numerous body blows. The Commission has been instrumental in bringing over 21,000 jobs and more than 345 unique businesses to the region, including household names like Microsoft, Tempur/Sealy, Goodyear, Aldi, and Kyocera SGS, along with hundreds of other businesses like TMI Autotech, Press Glass, Oran Safety Glass, Monogram Foods, and Empire Bakery.

By far the largest area of investment has been in education. Commission-supported scholarships have provided opportunity for over 36,500 students to further their education and earn thousands of in-demand credentials. We’re also in the second year of our Talent Attraction Program, paying up to $12,000 per year of student loan debt to those who move to our region, are civically engaged, and work in targeted job sectors.

The Commission recognized early on that broadband would be crucial. Over $130 million has been invested to build 3,000 miles of backbone fiber throughout Southern and Southwest Virginia, connecting tens of thousands of homes and businesses, with more to come. These investments set the region up to seize critical opportunities moving forward.