Kornegay and O'Connor: A shot at prevention

People sometimes have a tendency to overlook how societal problems impact communities that are more rural and, relatively speaking, isolated. The thinking goes that so-called “big city” concerns don’t radiate out to the heartland.

While that may occasionally be true, the reality is that many of the issues which have far-reaching implications for the population centers of our nation and our Commonwealth are also felt in rural communities.

Especially when the problem is an invisible enemy – a mobile, transmissible microscopic virus like COVID-19 or influenza that is unseen by the naked eye but harmful, nonetheless.

Those viral pathogens aren’t confined by geographic boundaries or outmoded binary thinking.

For example, reporting in The Washington Post earlier this month showed that Southwest Virginia had the highest number of new COVID-19 weekly cases across the Commonwealth.

That’s just one reason it’s so important for all people, including folks who think they may be far enough removed from the health problems of the outside world, to take these threats seriously by taking proper precautions.