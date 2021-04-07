Kuehl: Better Tools for Healing: A Clinical Trial Looks at Traumatic Brain Injuries

For sports lovers, pausing athletic competition during the COVID-19 pandemic has been as unwelcome as the coronavirus itself. Professional and college sports found ways to operate in bubbles – but without fans! And the days of youngsters in gyms, arenas and fields playing the sports they love in front of friends and family? Mostly memories for the last year.

We’re continuing to put the pandemic behind us by being cautious (wear masks!) and getting vaccinated. And we’re starting to see sports again at all levels, including in our schools and communities. Carilion athletic trainers are working again with young athletes on nutrition, stamina, and preventing injuries. Of course, they’re also on the sidelines to help players when they are injured.

Sports and outdoor activities are kicking into gear in our region just as we close out Brain Injury Awareness Month. Meantime, we’re keeping our focus on one of the most common sports-related injuries – concussions.

First, let’s start calling them what they are: brain injuries. Concussions are mild traumatic brain injuries or mTBI for short. As an emergency medicine physician at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, I see many patients with head trauma. Many of those patients sustain an mTBI, but sometimes making the diagnosis is a best guess, as in: “The CT scan was normal. Let’s wait and see?”