EMS response times in Snow Creek

On September 23, 2021 at 5:30AM, I found my husband lying on the floor having suffered an apparent stroke. Due to the recent rains, my landline phone was out of order. I tried my cell phone but could not make the 9-1-1 call due to no service. In order to get EMS help, I had to leave my husband. I went to the home of Chief 6-Mark Law. Fortunately, he had not left for work and was able to contact dispatch via radio. I live 1.7 of a mile from the Snow Creek Rescue building and passed the building enroute to Mark’s home. What could have and should have been a 5 minute response time was a 28 minute response time because we had to wait for a medical unit to come from another part of the county.
Snow Creek Citizens, I want you to be aware that almost all of the county has 24 hr-7 day a week EMS coverage. Due to the lack of interest by our supervisor-Leland Mitchell who does not live in the Snow Creek call area and has 24hr 7 day a week coverage, I was not able to seek assistance at our building. I’m asking you, had you been in the same situation as I faced on Thursday morning, would you have known where to go to get help? It’s time that we the citizens stand up for ourselves. Be aware that we pay the same tax rate as everyone else in the county but get ½ of the EMS services that other areas of the county receive.
Mitchell’s answer is going to be that Snow Creek Rescue Squad building does not have sleeping quarters. The county has wasted and continues to waste enough money to add sleeping quarters to our building.
I’m asking each and everyone to contact Leland Mitchell-supervisor for the Snow Creek District-540-493-0059; county administrator-Christopher Whitlow-540-480-3030; assistant county administrator-Steve Sandy-540-483-3030 and public safety director-Billy Ferguson-540-483-3091 to let them know that ½ time EMS services in the Snow Creek area are not acceptable. We deserve the same for our tax dollars as everyone else.
Please stand up for your rights!!
-Joyce K Ingram
Penhook