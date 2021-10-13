EMS response times in Snow Creek

On September 23, 2021 at 5:30AM, I found my husband lying on the floor having suffered an apparent stroke. Due to the recent rains, my landline phone was out of order. I tried my cell phone but could not make the 9-1-1 call due to no service. In order to get EMS help, I had to leave my husband. I went to the home of Chief 6-Mark Law. Fortunately, he had not left for work and was able to contact dispatch via radio. I live 1.7 of a mile from the Snow Creek Rescue building and passed the building enroute to Mark’s home. What could have and should have been a 5 minute response time was a 28 minute response time because we had to wait for a medical unit to come from another part of the county.

Snow Creek Citizens, I want you to be aware that almost all of the county has 24 hr-7 day a week EMS coverage. Due to the lack of interest by our supervisor-Leland Mitchell who does not live in the Snow Creek call area and has 24hr 7 day a week coverage, I was not able to seek assistance at our building. I’m asking you, had you been in the same situation as I faced on Thursday morning, would you have known where to go to get help? It’s time that we the citizens stand up for ourselves. Be aware that we pay the same tax rate as everyone else in the county but get ½ of the EMS services that other areas of the county receive.