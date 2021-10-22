Reader praises internship opportunity

I am writing in response to the article titled “College Intern Puts a New Perspective on Booker T. Washington National Monument” published in your newspaper on Oct. 15, 2021.

First off, I would like to say that this is a great example of how our place can shape our opportunities. Demontay Wimbush chose to continue his studies at Ferrum College, which led him to experience and learn from the Booker T. Washington Monument. If he had chosen a different college, he would be somewhere else in the world. This choice might have constrained his ability to experience history first hand. His placement also influences and enhances the monument itself.

Demontay’s involvement is also shaping the Booker T. Washington Monument by providing more information. His journey here will impact anyone who visits this piece of history because they will be hearing and learning about the research Demontay is completing during his internship. He has created more opportunities for future students by opening this internship.