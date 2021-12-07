Reader thanks Charles Poindexter for service

Charles Poindexter is the personification of service and of stewardship.
A career dedicated to our National Defense.
A Citizen-Delegate for Franklin County, the 9th District and The Commonwealth.
My relationship with Charles goes back to his service as Franklin County Supervisor representing the Glade Hill district that borders SML.
I became aware and appreciative of Charles’ stewardship of SML. Charles was a leader in forging partnerships with all those who have a stake in making and keeping SML a very special asset – truly – the jewel of South-Central Virginia.
I then became an admirer of Charles’ representation for all of Franklin County and all its people and activities including residents, visitors, businesses and especially our school children, our most valued asset.
I was very pleased when Virginia’s 9th District chose Charles to represent them as our Delegate in Richmond and deservedly returned him, multiple times, to that post.
Charles has been an outstanding Delegate representing and promoting his entire District that extends south to North Carolina and then west to the Blue Ridge.
He has authored and cosponsored Bills to benefit his Constituents and has provided in-depth and insightful analysis of the Bills under consideration and their impacts on his 9th District Constituents and the Commonwealth at large.
We are all thankful for, and enriched by, his service and his friendship.
A Scotts-Irish Blessing seems appropriate for one who tills the Franklin County soil on his family’s ancestral farm:
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields
I wish Charles and Janet the very best going forward.
God Bless you and yours.
-Lars Hagen
Scruggs