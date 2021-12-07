Reader thanks Charles Poindexter for service

Charles Poindexter is the personification of service and of stewardship.

A career dedicated to our National Defense.

A Citizen-Delegate for Franklin County, the 9th District and The Commonwealth.

My relationship with Charles goes back to his service as Franklin County Supervisor representing the Glade Hill district that borders SML.

I became aware and appreciative of Charles’ stewardship of SML. Charles was a leader in forging partnerships with all those who have a stake in making and keeping SML a very special asset – truly – the jewel of South-Central Virginia.

I then became an admirer of Charles’ representation for all of Franklin County and all its people and activities including residents, visitors, businesses and especially our school children, our most valued asset.

I was very pleased when Virginia’s 9th District chose Charles to represent them as our Delegate in Richmond and deservedly returned him, multiple times, to that post.

Charles has been an outstanding Delegate representing and promoting his entire District that extends south to North Carolina and then west to the Blue Ridge.