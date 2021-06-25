LETTER: Del. Charles Poindexter sends his regards

I am honored to have served my fellow Franklin Countians in public service for the last many years. While the recent Primary results were disappointing, you again stood by me, recognized my accomplishments and the statesmanship manner in which I served you. For these reasons alone, I will be eternally thankful to you.

I am so very pleased at the legislation I passed and the years of fiscally responsible budgets for Virginia that I played a key role in developing. I am also proud of the ill-conceived non-Virginia-like bills I helped kill, as well as many wasteful, inappropriate spending and tax proposals.

My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly for my Primary campaign this year and during previous campaigns. I can never thank you enough for your time, efforts, and confidence in me. Thank you.

I am also humbled by the extensive list of officials and organizations that are aware of my work as your Delegate, both on behalf of Franklin County and our state as a whole, and who endorsed me as their recommended candidate. I extend my appreciation to them all for their earned respect and confidence in my leadership, my record, and my potential to further lead locally, regionally, and across Virginia.