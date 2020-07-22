To the editor: A plea for local officials to urge citizens to wear masks

As one of the many people in Rocky Mount trying to follow the guidelines for dealing with COVID-19, I am uncomfortable when I feel it necessary to go out for some reason. We have to have food and occasionally other items. Each trip out means an encounter with people not wearing masks and ignoring all rules of distance. Families with two or three children, wearing no masks will fill a grocery store aisle and unless you move to dodge them they would force you to walk through their midst. This is compounded by some employees not wearing masks and feel it is OK to get very close. It possibly would help if local officials would make some statement to the importance of following official guidelines. If people in the area continue to act like there is no threat we possibly could be faced with a crisis like other areas. I would urge people to consider the risk they are taking for themselves and others.
Raymond Williams
Rocky Mount
