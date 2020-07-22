To the editor: Business manager extends hand to town

My name is Toni Ratcliffe, I am the business manager at the Early Inn and The Grand Oak Pavilion. We are located directly across the street from the Harvester Performance Center at 50 Floyd Ave.
Recently, I have been bombarded by phone calls, emails, and face-to-face conversation asking why the town was not given the option to use our facility for the Harvester's outdoor concerts.
I have spent numerous hours trying to explain that we were never asked to use the Pavilion. If the town would have considered using our beautiful property for their Harvester Outdoor Concert Series this would have alleviated: Putting the vendors out of their spots at the Farmers' Market, the eyesore fencing around our Farmers' Market, this would have prevented the town from spending countless dollars on set up for an establishment that has only lost our town money, parking and so much more.
I would be more than happy to help coordinate the Harvester’s events with the events we have already booked. I would only hope that the Town of Rocky Mount would want to collaborate with other businesses within the town. We are here to work toward the best solution for the Harvester and the vendors at the Farmers' Market.
I look forward to hearing from the Harvester or town officials to see if collaboration is an option. If we cannot come to a solution with the Harvester Performance Center and the Town of Rocky Mount, the Early Inn would like to extend a hand to the vendors who were forced out of their spot by the town at the Farmers' Market. Give us a call. Thank you!
Toni Ratcliffe
Rocky Mount
