To the editor: Courthouse entrance is not near the statue

There is no entrance to the courthouse by the Confederate statue.

The claim has been made by Henry Turnage who initiated the movement to remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds for the reason that it engenders feelings of racial injustice by having to walk past it in order to enter the courthouse.

The front door to the courthouse nearest the Confederate statue has been locked for security reasons for several years. Entrance is only in the basement near the parking lot for everyone for security reasons.

This misinformation espoused and propagated by Turnage to recruit support for removal of the statue for this reason raises questions where has he been for the past several years. If he lived here, he would have known better.

J. Francis Amos, M.D.

Rocky Mount