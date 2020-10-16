To the editor: Don't vote for Trump

I urge voters not to vote for Donald Trump.

(I write as an Army veteran and retired civilian executive who served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense under seven Presidents--four Republicans and three Democrats.)

Trump poses a threat to the democratic foundation and national security of our country.

He is a narcissist and braggart who lacks empathy for others, a bully who attacks and demeans others, a “divider” rather than a “unifier,” and a pathological liar.

His leadership is chaotic and impulsive, rather than reasoned and planned.

He has tried to turn the Republican Party into a Trump cult. Elected Republicans fear criticizing him.

He has greatly weakened America, especially with his failed response to COVID-19. He has downplayed the danger, put politics ahead of science, challenged health officers and scientists, failed to develop a national plan, and failed to follow CDC guidelines and set an example for wearing masks and insisting on social distancing.

Over 7.5 million Americans have tested positive, over 214,000 have died, the economy has suffered, businesses have failed, millions are unemployed, schools are in disarray, and social life is diminished.