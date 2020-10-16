To the editor: Don't vote for Trump

I urge voters not to vote for Donald Trump.
(I write as an Army veteran and retired civilian executive who served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense under seven Presidents--four Republicans and three Democrats.)
Trump poses a threat to the democratic foundation and national security of our country.
He is a narcissist and braggart who lacks empathy for others, a bully who attacks and demeans others, a “divider” rather than a “unifier,” and a pathological liar.
His leadership is chaotic and impulsive, rather than reasoned and planned.
He has tried to turn the Republican Party into a Trump cult. Elected Republicans fear criticizing him.
He has greatly weakened America, especially with his failed response to COVID-19. He has downplayed the danger, put politics ahead of science, challenged health officers and scientists, failed to develop a national plan, and failed to follow CDC guidelines and set an example for wearing masks and insisting on social distancing.
Over 7.5 million Americans have tested positive, over 214,000 have died, the economy has suffered, businesses have failed, millions are unemployed, schools are in disarray, and social life is diminished.
Trump has been racist, including encouraging white supremacists.
Unpatriotically, Trump has said that not paying federal income taxes makes him smart. He paid only $750 in 2016 and again in 2017 and no federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years.
He is undercutting our electoral system, trying to suppress voting and claim, if he loses, that the election is rigged.
He has tarnished America’s reputation, diminished American leadership in the world, and demeaned senior military leaders and those who died in service to our country.
He has moved to withdraw America from major international agreements and organizations. He has undercut our alliances.
Trump’s reported personal indebtedness of $300-400 million dollars and his pre-presidency personal, business, and political associations with Russians and Russian emigres raise serious questions about possible foreign influence over him. His deference to Russian President Putin is particularly troubling.
Trump is a danger to our country. I urge you not to vote for him.
James W. Morrison
Moneta
