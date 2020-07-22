To the editor: Monument is a beacon of Confederate mindset

The monument itself is history, but not a history that deserves a pedestal nor a place at our county seat. The Veterans Park is a true memorial, the names of our Franklin County service members are recorded there.
The history books will record 2020 and see the last vestiges of the confederacy fall. Will our board choose America, or the confederacy? We cannot serve two masters. Think of the victory the BOS today can hand their successors if they decide to remove the shadow cast across the court house.
The Franklin County Confederate statue does not represent the ordinary soldiers, who felt no stake in slavery. As it stands, it's a monument of mis-information. It is fake news. The monument stands only as a beacon to the confederate mindset and omits most information that reflects the enlisted residents of Franklin County.
As evidence consider the following:
• The generic rebel enlisted soldier mounted atop the statue; appears to actually be an officer, as he is wearing an officer's coat and cape.
• The monument lists NO individual soldiers' names. Instead companies are listed which are known by their commanding officers.
• The confederate monument was placed before the American Flag was raised at the courthouse. Images of our courthouse with the 1954 addition exist with the monument standing tall, and the American Flag absent
• Black men from Franklin County enlisted fought and died for the United States, and the monument lists none of their information.
• The erection of the confederate monument made the American Flag Illegal to fly at the courthouse.
The confederate monument at our courthouse was put up to establish Franklin County's seat as a confederate stronghold, and the American Flag was made illegal through legislation. The code of Virginia 15.2-1812 required that we choose, “If such monuments are erected it shall be unlawful for the authorities of the locality, or any other persons to disturb or interfere”. “Disturb… in the case of the War Between the States the placement of Union markings... on previously designated confederate memorials...” We must choose to be confederates or Americans.
Darnell Moore
Rocky Mount
