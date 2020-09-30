To the editor: Will Joe Biden participate all four years?

As in 2016, I am and have been in deep conflict for weeks because neither party offers candidates who please me.

However, there is one persuading factor that may not trump Trump and that is the San Francisco representation. I confess about not knowing all the details of the political machinery of that city, but catch strong glimpses through the lives of such people as Mayor Willie Brown who attended public functions with his wife on one arm and mistress on the other.

I do not know if Kamala Harris was on his arm any or several of those times. In addition, the present Speaker of the House is from that city and it has been said the wealth garnered by her family came in significant part from “insider trading.” I suppose fishing villages on Pacific islands, such as Samoa, could provide the true facts. Anyway, not pretty.

Now, to get to the point. Does anyone expect Joe Biden to participate fully for four years? His very limited public exposure could be to avoid revealing subtle beginnings of certain processes. If so, should he step aside, senior leadership would look like this: President — Kamala Harris and Vice President- Nancy Pelosi. That San Francisco team ties my limbic system in knots and rattles reason. And, Pelosi is the most objectionable!

So what am I to do?