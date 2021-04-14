McClellan and Kennedy: It's time for Virginia to lead on broadband

More than a year into this pandemic, it still feels like we are adjusting to a new normal. Many of us have set up new areas to work from home, created new routines for ourselves and our children, and found new ways to stay connected with friends, family and health care. For ourselves and many others, having reliable internet access is a core aspect of this new normal.
Virginians are struggling with unreliable access, and some have been forced to deal with a rise in unnecessary charges and data caps. In 2020, Commonwealth Connect reported that approximately 660,000 rural Virginians lack broadband internet. That number is believed to be even greater when factoring in those who lack access due to affordability around the commonwealth.
More than half of rural Virginians lack access to affordable, reliable internet and thus critical job, education, health care and economic opportunities. Healthcare is now delivered through telehealth and telemental health visits, which can fill a crucial void in communities where health care resources have been depleted.
Farmers need access to weather data and to take advantage of advanced agricultural techniques.
Brick and mortar businesses need to be able to sell their wares and services online. And, because our “new normal” will most definitely include more remote work options, the ability to attract workers and divisions to all parts of our commonwealth will allow us to bolster our rural communities.
To end the digital divide, we need to see change on the federal and state level. Fortunately, President Biden’s recent commitment to bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to every American is a major step forward for federal policy.
Our lieutenant governor should create strong partnerships with our federal delegation to ensure that we can best leverage these new resources.
Moreover, the General Assembly needs to commit to a “moonshot” approach to prioritize making Virginia the most connected state in the nation. Virginia has a unique opportunity to access the highest internet speeds on the east coast with the new ultra high-speed sub-sea broadband cables that have landed in Virginia Beach.
The Southside Network Authority, a consortium of five cities in Hampton Roads, is creating a regional broadband ring that will create economic development opportunities for manufacturing, health care, financial technology and others.
On the other side of the commonwealth, residents of Wise County have seen early success through Starlink, a new satellite broadband service that is able to offer high speed internet to rural and remote communities with no additional infrastructure or years of planning and expensive construction.
Beyond internet connectivity, it is also crucial that Virgina invests in digital training at all levels, from K-12 to higher education to senior centers, through partnerships with community organizations and public-private partnerships, like the Microsoft TEALS program, to teach digital literacy skills and provide the digital aptitude necessary to thrive in the 21st Century Virginia economy.
We also must support the expansion of data science and computer science programs at UVA-Wise and other universities to open up opportunities for employment in the tech and innovation fields and attract business to communities across the commonwealth.
It is time Virginia made universal access to affordable, high speed internet and digital training a priority, not just to address the current inequity marginalized communities face through limited internet access and lack of digital literacy, but to set our commonwealth up for a bigger, bolder, more innovative future in which we can attract more business, increase quality of life and provide a link to the future for our children.
McClellan is a member of Norfolk City Council and is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Kennedy is Clerk of Court of Wise County and a former Virginia Senator and Delegate.