McClellan and Kennedy: It's time for Virginia to lead on broadband

More than a year into this pandemic, it still feels like we are adjusting to a new normal. Many of us have set up new areas to work from home, created new routines for ourselves and our children, and found new ways to stay connected with friends, family and health care. For ourselves and many others, having reliable internet access is a core aspect of this new normal.

Virginians are struggling with unreliable access, and some have been forced to deal with a rise in unnecessary charges and data caps. In 2020, Commonwealth Connect reported that approximately 660,000 rural Virginians lack broadband internet. That number is believed to be even greater when factoring in those who lack access due to affordability around the commonwealth.

More than half of rural Virginians lack access to affordable, reliable internet and thus critical job, education, health care and economic opportunities. Healthcare is now delivered through telehealth and telemental health visits, which can fill a crucial void in communities where health care resources have been depleted.

Farmers need access to weather data and to take advantage of advanced agricultural techniques.