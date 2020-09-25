REMEMBER WHEN: Ferrum College announces federal grant for rural health care

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

10 years ago

Ferrum College announced Wednesday that a $396,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be used to enhance the community health center on the college campus.

The center serves the residents of Franklin County, as well as the students, faculty and staff of Ferrum College.

“This is one of the best examples of how Ferrum College is a part of the fabric of Franklin County,” said Ferrum College President Jennifer Braaten.

“We are so fortunate to have this partnership with Tri-Area Community Health Center,” said Braaten. “People are looking for a model of success for rural healthcare, and this is it.”

Rep. Tom Perriello released details during a news conference on the Ferrum campus, where he praised Ferrum College for working with Tri-Area to support the needs of the community.

According to Bobby Thompson, Ferrum College senior vice president for administration and a lifelong resident of the Ferrum community, the grant funds will be used to substantially enlarge the health center to provide more space for existing and new services due to significantly increased numbers of patients — including more Ferrum students.