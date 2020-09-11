You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remember when: Ferrum to break ground on Hank Norton Center
0 comments

Remember when: Ferrum to break ground on Hank Norton Center

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Hank Norton Center

The Hank Norton Center opened in 2012 on the Ferrum College campus.

10 years ago

Ferrum College announced in September 2010 that it would begin construction in October on a new athletic center to be named in honor of retired championship football coach and renowned athletic director Hank Norton.

A ceremonial ground breaking was scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2010 prior to kickoff of the Panthers’ Homecoming football game against USA South Athletic Conference rival North Carolina Wesleyan College.

Work was set to begin following the ground breaking. The project was expected to be completed in late 2011, according to a college press release.

The $5.5 million facility will serve the men’s and women’s outdoor athletic teams, and offer state of the art training facilities, a weight room, classrooms and offices for coaching staff, the release said.

“I’ve had more honors than I deserve,” Norton said from his home in Deltaville. “This isn’t about me. It’s about Ferrum College.

“We’ve come so far from the days when our punter stood in the middle of Route 40 in order to kick the ball. This is a great accomplishment for the college.” Norton said.

Norton won four national championships (1965, 1968, 1974 and 1977) at Ferrum when the Panthers competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

After making the transition to the NCAA Division III level, Norton guided four teams to postseason play. Two of those squads (1988, 1989) won the South Region championship and reached the national semifinals.

Norton, a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, completed a 34-year coaching career in 1993 with a 244-77-11 record.

Norton served as Athletic Director twice: from 1965 to 1985 and from 1991 to 1993.

“We are so pleased to add the Hank Norton Center to the outstanding facilities Ferrum offers to our students,” Ferrum President Jennifer Braaten said.

“The center will offer enhanced opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including space for classroom instruction in the areas of athletic training, sports medicine and health sciences, and additional offices for our dedicated coaching staff,” Braaten said.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Honoring first responders

It was 19 years ago today that the Unites States of America came under attack. Countless firefighters and emergency responders ran into the tw…

Learning to love blue jays
Columns

Learning to love blue jays

The rainy weather of recent days has pretty much stifled my travels into the wild outdoors, but if your home is anything like mine, there are …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics