Remember when: Visitors need pass to enter schools

10 years ago
As the school year began in August 2010 in Franklin County, school officials remind visitors to the schools to first stop at the school’s office and obtain a visitor’s pass before going to a classroom or anywhere in the building.
School officials said the visitor’s pass is required in the interest of safety and security in the schools.
Because of growing concerns about school security in recent years, most school divisions nationwide have a similar requirement for visitor’s passes.
As the new year begins, parents are also reminded that
Homebound instruction is provided to students who are confined for extended periods of time for medical reasons or for certain students who have been suspended from school for disciplinary reasons.
To be eligible for medical homebound instruction, the student is required to secure a doctor’s statement indicating the existence of an emotional or physical problem that prevents attendance at school.
Another service offered by the school system is
Adult Basic Education (ABE) is for adults who wish to upgrade their skills. Students are provided assistance in academic areas such as, but not limited to, language usage, reading, mathematics, social studies, science and basic computer skills.
General Education Development (GED) classes are offered for any adult who wants to prepare for the GED tests. All persons interested in taking the GED need to register in advance.
Adult High School Diploma classes offer the opportunity for individuals who did not complete high school to attend classes and attain credits toward receiving their high school diploma. Classes will be offered in 12th grade English and U.S. Government. Adults interested in these courses should register as soon as possible. English as a second language (ESL) and Spanish language courses will also be offered in the fall.
The Gifted and Talented Program (GATEWAY) in the Franklin County school system provides a variety of opportunities for students with differentiated instruction, accelerated materials and enrichment programs throughout the school year.
